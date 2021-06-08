Service of 22 FDA employees regularized

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has regularized contractual service of its 22 employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has regularized contractual service of its 22 employees.

A spokesman of the FDA said on Tuesday that FDA governing body approved regularization of service of 22 FDA employees under Punjab Regularization of Services Act/Amended Ordinance.

Among these employees include assistant directors Umar Iqbal, Talha Tabassum, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahmad Ibrahim, Raheel Zafar, Iqra Murtaza, Farhan Siddiqui Hashmi, Khushnood Ahmad and Muhammad Bilal Anwar, building inspectors Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Kaleem Anjum, Muhammad Wasiq, Muhammad Yawar, Muhammad Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Muazzam Asghar, Kaleem Ullah, Mubashara Zameer Khan, Kainth Gill and Muhammad Rizwan Nasir, computer operator Faizan Hussain and encroachment inspector Muhammad Aslam Ansari.

The regularization orders have been provided to these employees and they also resumed their duties, he added.