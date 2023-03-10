UrduPoint.com

Service To Humanity MQM-P's Top Priority: Khalid Maqbool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Service to humanity MQM-P's top priority: Khalid Maqbool

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said his party from the day of its founding made the service to humanity its top priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said his party from the day of its founding made the service to humanity its top priority.

Speaking at a medical and surgical camp set up at the hospital of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) here on Friday, Siddiqui said the hospital was "a gift of the party to the people of Hyderabad and adjoining districts." He said he felt pleased to see the state of health services being provided to the people in that KKF's health facility.

"The MQM-P and its welfare arm KKF had been serving humanity without any religious, sectarian or ethnic discrimination. An undeclared ban has been imposed on the politics of MQM-P and on the services of KKF.

But we will continue to serve the people despite all this," he vowed.

Siddiqui credited his party for sending the common people to the national and provincial assemblies, which were dominated by the feudal political system.

The MQM-P's leader said the digital mechanism of counting was introduced in the ongoing population census in order to avoid human errors.

He warned that his party would not tolerate mistakes in the headcounts. The party's senior leaders, including Abdul Waseem, Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Syed Suhail Mashhadi, Syed Waseem Hussain, Dr Zafar Kamali, MNAs and MPAs were present on the occasion.

