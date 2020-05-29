Services of Bach Khan airport staff in fight against coronavirus praised worthy: Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday lauded the services of the staff of Bacha Khan international airport in the fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday lauded the services of the staff of Bacha Khan international airport in the fight against coronavirus.

Talking to media during his visit to the airport, the CM Adviser said he came here on the directives of CM KP to express solidarity with the staff of airport.

He said KP Government was standing with the staff and would provide full support to them.

Ajmal said screening of repatriated Pakistani were being held for their safety against Coronavirus.

He said 81,524 people arrived to our country in 478 flights during February 1 to March 20, 2020.

Later, flights operation, which were stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, has been restarted and 4,675 passengers in 23 special flights arrived through Bacha Khan international airport during April 15 to May 28, 2020.

Out of 23 flights, he said 21 flights arrived from Gulf countries, one each from Sudan and Malaysia. The screening of all 4, 675 passengers were conducted out of whom tests of 727 came positive including 481 from KP and 246 belonged to others provinces.

He said 55 staffers included doctors besides civil aviation doctors were performing duties at the airport doing commendable job.

Ajmal Wazir said vision of Prime Minister Imran was being followed in KP to protect people from COVID-19 as well as hunger and starvation.

He said the only solution to save ourselves and loved ones from coronavirus was adoptation of extreem care and precautionary measures.

The Adviser said proactive role of all segments of the society including media, lawmakers, religious scholars, academics and civil society was important to create awareness among masses against coronavirus.

He said problem of over burdening of healthcare system including hospitals could be addressed when people adopt all precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said doctors fighting on frontline against COVID-19 were our real heroes and held their services in high esteem.