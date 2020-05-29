UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Bach Khan Airport Staff In Fight Against Coronavirus Praised Worthy: Adviser To The Chief Minister KP For Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 03:31 PM

Services of Bach Khan airport staff in fight against coronavirus praised worthy: Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday lauded the services of the staff of Bacha Khan international airport in the fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday lauded the services of the staff of Bacha Khan international airport in the fight against coronavirus.

Talking to media during his visit to the airport, the CM Adviser said he came here on the directives of CM KP to express solidarity with the staff of airport.

He said KP Government was standing with the staff and would provide full support to them.

Ajmal said screening of repatriated Pakistani were being held for their safety against Coronavirus.

He said 81,524 people arrived to our country in 478 flights during February 1 to March 20, 2020.

Later, flights operation, which were stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, has been restarted and 4,675 passengers in 23 special flights arrived through Bacha Khan international airport during April 15 to May 28, 2020.

Out of 23 flights, he said 21 flights arrived from Gulf countries, one each from Sudan and Malaysia. The screening of all 4, 675 passengers were conducted out of whom tests of 727 came positive including 481 from KP and 246 belonged to others provinces.

He said 55 staffers included doctors besides civil aviation doctors were performing duties at the airport doing commendable job.

Ajmal Wazir said vision of Prime Minister Imran was being followed in KP to protect people from COVID-19 as well as hunger and starvation.

He said the only solution to save ourselves and loved ones from coronavirus was adoptation of extreem care and precautionary measures.

The Adviser said proactive role of all segments of the society including media, lawmakers, religious scholars, academics and civil society was important to create awareness among masses against coronavirus.

He said problem of over burdening of healthcare system including hospitals could be addressed when people adopt all precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said doctors fighting on frontline against COVID-19 were our real heroes and held their services in high esteem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Visit Job Sudan Malaysia February March April May 2020 Media All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Berlin Confirms Hacker Attack-Related Sanctions on ..

24 minutes ago

14 Afghan security force members killed in attack ..

28 minutes ago

Coach plunges into canal: three missing

28 minutes ago

Murray to return to action in June

26 minutes ago

UN Confirms 1 Year Postponement of Glasgow's Clima ..

27 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.