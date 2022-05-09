Serving Thalassemia patients, great work: Bukhari

Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Bukhari Monday said that children with Thalassemia disease need complete attention and by serving patients we seek blessings of Allah

TANDO MUHAMMD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Ejaz Ali Shah Bukhari Monday said that children with Thalassemia disease need complete attention and by serving patients we seek blessings of Allah.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, he expressed these views while addressing the seminar organized by Fatimid Foundation here in Shaheed Muhtarma Benzair Bhutto Thalassemia center to mark International Thalassemia day.

He said that the purpose of organizing the seminar was to express solidarity with Thalassemia patients who were fighting battles with lethal disease.

MPA said that health facilities were better in Tando Muhammad Khan as compared to other areas, however efforts were being made to bring further improvement.

He said that directives have been issued to ensure availability of disease injection in the Thalassemia centre.

He stressed the need for paying more attention to the performance of Thalassemia center which was our collective responsibility.

Addressing the seminar Assistant Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Aftab Ali Bozdar said that Thalessemia patient kids needs blood donations therefore lives of innocent kids could be saved by providing blood in time.

He said that donating blood to one patient was equal to saving the entire humanity. Among others District Health officer Dr. Abdul Jabbar Jamali, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Jawed Memon, Mir Ali Raza Talpur, Assistant Director Federal education Wahid Hussain Notkani, Head of Haq Sach welfare organization Pir Saqib Sajjad Sarhandi, traders, Doctors and Paramedical staff also attended the seminar.