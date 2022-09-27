(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The court of District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till October 13 in the case registered at Kohsar police station regarding long March vandalism.

During the hearing, Imran Khan did not appear before the court, while his lawyer Babar Awan and the investigating officer of the case appeared in the court along with the record.

Babar Awan, while filing a request for exemption from Imran Khan's appearance, said that the PTI chief could not appear because he was in Lahore.

The court granted the exemption on the said request and extended the interim bail till October 13.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.