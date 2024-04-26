Setting up modern GTS need of the hour: MD SSWMB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that the establishment of modern Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) on international standards is the need of the hour.

He said this while charing a meeting here on Friday.

He said that providing a clean and healthy environment is our priority, and timely removal and transfer of garbage is the solution to this problem.

He said that the construction of modern GTS will provide a healthy environment to the citizens while the sanitation work will be further improved and accelerated.

He further said that the four GTS of Karachi, include at GTS Sharafi, GTS Imtiaz, GTS Gutter Baghecha, and GTS Dingamore will be developed at par with modern practices.

On the occasion, the Head of the Turkish company's team, solid waste specialist Martin John Edge gave a detailed briefing regarding the commencement of the construction of Modern GTS in collaboration with Solid Waste Management and Sweep Project.

He briefed about the GTS's architect design and 3D design, GTS operational area, garbage vehicle traffic route, Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and other facilities.

The GTS will be secured by boundary wall, the operation area will be covered with charcoal filtration to control waste odors.

Site has also been allocated for plants and greenery development on the sides to maintain a green environment.