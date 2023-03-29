Seven held for corruption in free distribution of flour

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration and police on Wednesday took strict action against "Atta (flour) dealers and distributors of free flour and arrested seven persons including three dealers on charges of corruption.

According to SHO Astarzai police station, the district administration and police received complaints regarding corruption in free flour distribution and arrested four persons and three Atta dealers for allegedly changing the packing of free flour and selling it in the market.

The three Atta dealers were fined with Rs 200,000 each and sent behind the bar for seven days as a punishment while the other four accused were being charged under the law.