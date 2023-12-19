Open Menu

Seven Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 06:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Multan police have arrested seven drug pushers including three bootleggers and recovered narcotics and alcohol from their possession in different operations in parts of the city and suburbs, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that police team led by SHO Basti Malook, Raja Nazakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bilal arrested Munir Ahmad and Jamil Ahmad in an operation in Basti Malook area with 2.5 kilogram of hashish.

SHO Budhla Sant, Abdur Rehman and his team unearthed a distillery and arrested a bootlegger Bashir with 150 liter of alcohol and 100 liter of ‘Lahan’.

The police also recovered equipment used in alcohol preparation.

Two other bootlegger Naseer Gul and Sadiq Gul were arrested with 30 liter of locally processed liquor each.

Meanwhile, New Multan police arrested two accused Attaullah and Ehsanullah with 25 kilogram of Hemp leaf.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.

