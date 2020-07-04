Seven law violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested seven law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested seven law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through New Shadaab Colony, Muhallah Rasoolpura, Liaqatabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad and Gulgasht police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested seven drug peddlers and tenant act violators during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations, police sources added.