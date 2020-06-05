Seven reports presented in Senate, one separate report adopted

Seven reports by various standing committees were presented in Upper House of Parliament here on Friday while one separate report was also adopted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Seven reports by various standing committees were presented in Upper House of Parliament here on Friday while one separate report was also adopted.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Zaheer-Uddin Babar Awan laid the Annual Report, Post-Election Review, Report on General Elections-2018 of the Election Commission of Pakistan before the Senate.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, a member of the committee Dr Asad Ashraf presented reports on two starred questions regarding award of contract by PTA for monitoring of internet traffic and enhancement of age relaxation for recruitment in the Federal government departments by further two years. He also presented report on a point of public importance regarding future of PTDC employees.

On behalf Convener Senate Implementation Committee, a member of the committee Naseeb Ullah Bazai presented report on a point of public importance about charging of holidays' fee by private educational institutions.

A report of Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was presented in the House while recommendations of the committee on this bill were also adopted.

A report of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions regarding the number of refugees residing in the country was also presented.

Following a motion under Rule 196 (1), the House considered and adopted report of the Standing Committee on Power about review of tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay-back period of IPPs.

The House transacted entire agenda and was adjourned to meet again on June 8, 2020 (Monday) at 4 p.m.