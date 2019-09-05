Seven suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Islamabad police conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested seven suspects, a police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, he said that search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Noor Pur Shahain and its surroundings. The officials nabbed seven suspects and recovered one 12 bore gun, one 32 bore pistol and two iron punches from their possession.

They checked 110 persons by screening 35 houses.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard" the DIG added.