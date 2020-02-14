UrduPoint.com
Seven Unapproved Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed seven unapproved housing colonies in Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed seven unapproved housing colonies in Dijkot.

The department sources said here on Friday that enforcement team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya during checking of legal status of the societies in Dijkot sealed seven colonies.

They included Model town, Madina Block, Gulberg Housing, Gulshan-e-Habib, Hadayat town, Al-Jannat Villas and Ali town in chak 222-RB.

The FDA had directed the developers to fulfill all legal requirements before selling of plots.

Meanwhile, FDA team retrieved land allocated for public utilities in Medos Phase-I in chak 234-RB, Four Season Phase-II, Green Valley and Al-Mehboob Garden in chak 223-RB.

The team removed encroachments in Gulistan colony, Aziz Fatima Hospital road and Dogar Basti on Satiana road.

