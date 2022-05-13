Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that several projects are under construction under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project to develop Karachi.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of road from UMDC to Chowk 16000 Road and other projects in Korangi on Friday.

He said that a 2.1 kilometer two-lane road is being constructed from Fishermen Chowrangi to UMDC. Two-lane road from intersection 9000 road to hilly ground Korangi will also be constructed. Family Park and cricket Ground will be constructed in the Pahari ground, along with construction of roads, sidewalks, street lights, tree planting and dust bins will also be installed. Al these works would be completed by November 2022," he said.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project Project Director Nazir Memon, PPP Korangi Division President Javed Sheikh, Jani Memon, Moazzam Qureshi and other local PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had come for the inauguration of this intersection a year ago and he had told the Chief Minister that the road connected to this intersection also needed to be repaired.

"So now we have started working on it. This project is a gift to the people from the political representatives. Parks and roads are also being built here to fulfill another promise made to the people. Sindh government is constructing connected roads at the request of industrialists and traders," he added.

The Administrator said that besides these projects, work has also started on Mehran Highway which will cost Rs 1.

25 billion.

He said that garbage was also a major problem in the area on which the Sindh Solid Waste Management board is working to solve.

"Garbage is being collected from door-to-door and mechanical sweeping has been arranged for cleaning. A task force has been formed to check water theft and leakage through which orders have been issued to remove illegal hydrants," he added.

He said that Fishermen Chowrangi was built by the Pakistan People's Party and the government is working hard for the development of neglected areas.

He said that 49 buses have reached Karachi for the Orange Line bus service while tendering has also been held for the construction work of the Red Line.

He said that 280 new ambulance vehicles for Ambulance Service 1122 would also start functioning in the next few weeks with which fire brigade would also be attached so that in case of any accident immediate action would be possible.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that several projects are under construction in Korangi. He said that parking space is also being provided in the construction of roads.

He said that parks are being constructed under modern design in which all the needs are being taken care of.

In the past, he said, many areas of Karachi have been deprived of development projects.

He said that the Sindh government was providing recreational facilities to the citizens as exemplified by the construction of People's Square and Manora Beach where thousands of people visit daily for recreation.

PD KNIP Nazir Memon and PPP President Korangi Javed Sheikh also addressed.