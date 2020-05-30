Sewerage scheme costing Rs 210 mln approved for Shams Abad

A sewerage system has been approved for Shams Abad in NA-109 Faisalabad for which Rs 210 million would be spent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A sewerage system has been approved for Shams Abad in NA-109 Faisalabad for which Rs 210 million would be spent.

A spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here on Saturday that new sewerage system would help in disposing of sewerage related complaints of Shamsabad and its peripheral localities.

WASA has completed survey of the area for the execution of sewerage project, he said and added the sewerage system would be linked with Dawood Nagar Disposal Station which would also facilitate Munnianwala and Gattwala localities.

He said that WASA was facing operation and maintenance challenges as well as financial constraints. However, a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to improve revenue collection system, he said, adding that recovery teams had been reactivated besides issuing necessary directions to revenue officers for achieving 100 percent recovery target.