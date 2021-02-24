UrduPoint.com
SFA Conducts Raids At Different Bakeries, Restaurants, Junk Food Outlets

The teams of Sindh Food Authority on Wednesday conducted surprise raids at different bakeries, restaurants and junk food oulets here at Autobahn Road and sealed around 10 baking factory and other outlets with imposition of fine amount on charges of poor health and sanitation condition and selling substandard foods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of Sindh Food Authority on Wednesday conducted surprise raids at different bakeries, restaurants and junk food oulets here at Autobahn Road and sealed around 10 baking factory and other outlets with imposition of fine amount on charges of poor health and sanitation condition and selling substandard foods.

According to SFA spokesman, the teams headed by Deputy Director Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah and Assistant Director Jehanzeb Sanjrani conducted surprise raid at the baking factory of a famous bakery chain namely Black and Brown.

The team found poor health and sanitation condition in the factory, sealed it and imposed fine of Rs. 0.2 million.

The teams also conducted raids at different restaurants and junk food outlets, sealed the same and imposed fine on charge of poor health and sanitation condition and selling substandard foods.

These restaurants and outlets included Pizza Track with fine of Rs. 0.2 million, Tanduri Grill with fine of Rs. 0.2 million, PK Roll Point with fine of Rs. 0.1 million, Caf� Lamosh with fine of Rs. 0.1 million, Breeze Fish Point with fine of Rs. 0.1 million, OPTP with fine of Rs. 0.1 million, Pizza Max with fine of Rs. 50,000/-, Indus Fish Point with fine of Rs. 50,000/- and Sanobar Hotel with fine of Rs. 10,000/-.

These sealed restaurants, junk food outlets and baking factory will be unsealed after payment of fine amount and undertaking from the respective owners of maintaining standardized health and sanitation condition, the SFA spokesman informed.

