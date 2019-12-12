UrduPoint.com
SFA Director Vows To Continue Struggle Against Sub-standard Food Items

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

The Director Operations-II Sindh Food Authority Imtiaz Ali Abro Thursday vowed to continue struggle against sale of sub standard and expired food items and warned the persons engaged in this business to restrain such practice or face strict legal action

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Director Operations-II Sindh Food Authority Imtiaz Ali Abro Thursday vowed to continue struggle against sale of sub standard and expired food items and warned the persons engaged in this business to restrain such practice or face strict legal action.

He stated this while addressing an awareness workshop jointly arranged by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry and Green Seed and Oil Merchants Association here at HCSTSI secretariat on Thursday.

He said that sub-standard and expired food items and spices were injurious to human life therefore the business community should discourage such activities. He said that strict action and raids would be initiated against the traders under Sindh Food Authority Act.

He said the authority was ready to extend full cooperation to business community, adding the authority would organize awareness seminars so that the traders could carry out their business activities within the rules and regulations.

The HCSTSI President while speaking on the occasion briefed about the issues being faced by the business community during the raids of Sindh Food Authority and demanded representation of HCSTSI in the board under Section 4 (J) of Sindh Food Authority Act 2017 so that genuine grievances of the business community could be taken up at the proper forum.

The Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on Food Choudhry Muhammad Aslam in his address maintained that the chamber was ready to extend support to SFA if the traders found guilty of selling substandard and expired food items including spices but unnecessary harassment from authority officials are not acceptable.

The seminar was also addressed by the Acting President Sindh Green Seed and Oil Merchants Association Abdul Saleem Arain and General Secretary Jalaluddin and highlighted the issues being faced by the members of the association.

