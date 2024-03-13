Open Menu

SFA Imposes Fine On Dairy Shops

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A team of Sindh food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad led by Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso here on Wednesday inspected Al Madina Dairy Khairpur Nathan Shah and imposed a fine of Rs 3,00,000 on the dairy management for violating the SOPs issued by the SFA.

