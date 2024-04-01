Open Menu

SFA Inspects Food Items Prepared For Iftari And Sehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams have taken action in districts South, East and West and inspected the food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams have taken action in districts South, East and West and inspected the food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain. Director Operations Rafiq Memon and other officers were also present on this occasion, said a statement on Monday.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each on Jeddah Pakwan Centre and Jeddah Biryani and Rs. 200,000 on Tipu Bergen were imposed which the SFA team collected on the spot.

The workers at these food centers were not aware of the rules of hygiene. Expired food items, found at these food centres, were also wasted on the spot.

Talking on this occasion, DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people associated with food items business should follow the SOPs of SFA. 'We are ensuring the supply of quality food items to the public'.

Agha Fakhr Hussain further said that no compromise would be made on the principles of hygiene and no one is above the law.

