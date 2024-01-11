SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team in Hyderabad paid a surprise inspection of a well-known bakery in Qasimabad, where an excessive amount of expired food items was found, leading to the sealing of the bakery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team in Hyderabad paid a surprise inspection of a well-known bakery in Qasimabad, where an excessive amount of expired food items was found, leading to the sealing of the bakery.

According to a handout, a team led by Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso inspected the bakery and found an abundance of expired food items, and the cleanliness conditions were also found to be inadequate.

As a result, the bakery was sealed, and a fine of 100,000 rupees was imposed on the bakery management.