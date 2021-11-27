UrduPoint.com

Shafiullah Inaugurates Newly Constructed Building Of GCMHS Timergara

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti Corruption and Prisons, Malak Shafi Ullah Khan on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed building of Govt Centennial Model High School (GCMHS), Timergara

Speaking on the occasion, Shafi Ullah said that provincial government had focused on education and health sectors.

He said government was providing new furniture in the schools with the cost of Rs. 6 billion to facilitate students. He said that dual shifts have also been started in 100 schools of Dir Lower.

The Special Assistant said that like Sehat Insaf Cards, the government would announce Education Card for deserving students.

He said Timergara Medical College would be functional next year while government had approved Dir Motorway, Goplam Irrigation and upgradation of Timergarah hospital into teaching cadre.

The inauguration ceremony besides school students, and their parents was also attended by MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, district education officers (male and female) and Principal of the school.

