Shafqat Amanat Ali Excites Fans, Shares His Masterpiece Manqabat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Shafqat Amanat Ali excites fans, shares his masterpiece Manqabat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Singer, songwriter and composer Shafqat Amanat Ali surprised his fans by sharing his soulful Manqabat via social media platforms.

Hailing from Patiala gharana tradition of music, the once lead vocalist of pop rock band Fuzon, Ali recently took it to his Twitter handle to announce the official upload of his first ever composed Manqabat.

"On the occasion of Eid-al-Ghadir, I am pleased to share the first ever Manqabat written and composed by me. Presenting 'Dil Hai Tera Ghar Ya Ali' from my studio," stated the vocalist while sharing the significance of the upload as being associated with an auspicious occasion.

Just after the post, fans poured immense love and support for the artist over social media.

"God bless you Shafqat ji for this soulful song. Your voice infuses a divine spark into words," shared a fan in the comment section of official YouTube upload.

"I adore Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan as the singer with the natural feel he has in his singing and voice. I feel he stands at a different level," praised another fan.

"Best wishes for your nice composition, heart touching," another fan shared wishes via tweeter.

The manqabat has been composed and sung by Shafqart Amanat Ali. The backing vocals have been performed by Sajid Ali and Shafaat Ali a.k.a Phool while its music arrangement has been done by Kamran Akhtar.

