Shafqat Mahmood Advises FBR To Implement Initiatives For Business Ease

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:20 AM

Shafqat Mahmood advises FBR to implement initiatives for business ease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday advised Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to expedite implementation of the initiatives of ease of doing business and broadening of tax base.

He was chairing a meeting of cabinet committee on institutional reforMS(CCIR) at cabinet division.

Establishment division gave a briefing about guidelines and procedure for procurement of services of short term and job specific consultants in ministries and divisions.

The chairperson CCIR directed the cabinet division to circulate the decision of cabinet to hire the consultants for six months and up to 3 million by the ministries/ divisions and where hiring of consultants costs more than three million would be advertised in print media.

Federal Board of Revenue gave a detailed briefing to the committee about key initiatives of fiscal years 2021-2023 and it's time line of completion. The committee was also briefed about the reforms related to facilitate tax payers, improve the efficiency and automation process.

The chairperson CCIR directed the FBR to present a consolidated summery, categorizing the reforms which have been implemented and which are under process.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the country would not need IMF programs when all these initiatives would be fully implemented and revenue of the country would be enhanced.

