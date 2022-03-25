UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mahmood Inaugurates NAVTTC Centre Of Excellence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates NAVTTC Centre of Excellence

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday inaugurated the NAVTTC Centre of Excellence in Modern Technologies at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday inaugurated the NAVTTC Centre of Excellence in Modern Technologies at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Islamabad.

The center has been established by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) with the cooperation of GIZ, European Union, Norway and Germany.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister emphasized the need for more Centres of Excellence (COE) which would provide state of the art cutting edge technology trainings to the youth, a high demand skill nationally and internationally.

NAVTTC has established COE Islamabad with multiple labs in modern technologies through donors, for Mechatronics, IT and CNC lab, he added.

The Minister said the Government gave top priority to the TVET sector and had provided Rs.10 billion under NAVTTC's Prime Minister's Skills for All - Kamyab Jawan Program, which was the flagship program of the government for providing income generating Hi-TECH skills to youth.

The Government gave a high priority to skill training especially in Hi Tech like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, cyber security etc, he said.

The government had given NAVTTC the target to produce one million skilled youth workforce, and availability of such a big skilled labour would have a massive improvement in the jobs market and industry.

The government was focusing on the reforms in TVET sector to bring the technical and vocational trainings in line with the requirements of the marketplace, to prepare the workforce with accreditation from international bodies.

Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hasan shared that NAVTTC was working hand in hand with the training partners for enhancing quality of the TVET sector. NAVTTC had so-far successfully trained 74,736 youth in 150 High-TECH and 100 Conventional technologies with 71 percent employment.

Another batch of 63,000 youth were being provided skill trainings through 989 training partners and reputed universities. 95 percent youth had expressed satisfaction over the quality of the trainings by NAVTTC, he informed.

He mentioned that Skills for All Strategy of the government was working as a catalyst for imparting quality training among youth.

Executive Director NAVTTC Sajid Baloch assured that NAVTTC was fully committed to provide quality trainings and thanked the donors the EU, Germany and Norway for their valuable support to Pakistan.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC team for accomplishing the task of establishment of CoE in Modern Technologies.

NAVTTC COE Islamabad would be a Center for training of Chief Master Trainers and Master Trainers, who would train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies, he remarked.

This would pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve delivery of training and assessment, career counselling and job placement, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Education Norway European Union Job Germany Market All From Government Industry Top Billion Million Jobs Labour Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his ..

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his principles: Farrukh

23 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic sys ..

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago
 Great nations never forget sacrifices of their for ..

Great nations never forget sacrifices of their forefathers: VC AIOU

1 minute ago
 Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected Duri ..

Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected During Biden's Visit

1 minute ago
 Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits ..

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

46 minutes ago
 Europe, US, Canada Condemn Taliban's Decision to D ..

Europe, US, Canada Condemn Taliban's Decision to Delay School Attendance for Gir ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>