Shafqat Mehmood, Gandapur granted bails till July 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Shafqat Mehmood and Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during the long march.

Additional District and Session Judge Arshad Mehmood Jasra heard the separate cases seeking interim bails of PTI's leaders.

After listening arguments from their lawyers, the court accepted the interim bails against surety bonds worth of Rs5,000 each.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioners and sought the relevant record from the police till July 23.

It may be mentioned here that police station Barakau had registered FIRs against the PTI leaders.