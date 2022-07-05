UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mehmood, Gandapur Granted Bails Till July 23

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Shafqat Mehmood, Gandapur granted bails till July 23

A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Shafqat Mehmood and Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during the long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Shafqat Mehmood and Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during the long march.

Additional District and Session Judge Arshad Mehmood Jasra heard the separate cases seeking interim bails of PTI's leaders.

After listening arguments from their lawyers, the court accepted the interim bails against surety bonds worth of Rs5,000 each.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioners and sought the relevant record from the police till July 23.

It may be mentioned here that police station Barakau had registered FIRs against the PTI leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Long March Lawyers Arshad Mehmood May July From Court

Recent Stories

Directorate discusses lumpy skin, Congo virus situ ..

Directorate discusses lumpy skin, Congo virus situation

55 seconds ago
 DMC South performs de-watering to clear rain water ..

DMC South performs de-watering to clear rain water

56 seconds ago
 Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine as NATO pushes e ..

Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine as NATO pushes expansion

59 seconds ago
 LUMHS IT department developed mobile application t ..

LUMHS IT department developed mobile application to facilitate students

1 minute ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur working for envir ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur working for environmental protection, climate c ..

4 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakist ..

Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakistan history

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.