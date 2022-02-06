Shafqat pays tribute to Bollywood superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani singing legend Shafqat Amanat Ali paid humble tribute to the Bollywood superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai at the age of 92, here on Sunday.

While taking to his social media accounts, Shafqat Amanat Ali said, 'The beat stopped the Sur and she reached the 'Sum' of her mortal life today.

'He said that her voice would remain etched on the memory of this civilization forever.

He said, 'There are no words for what you gave us through your music.'