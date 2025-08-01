Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Praises Army Chief's Stance On Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Shafqat Shah Praises Army Chief's Stance on Terrorism

Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir's statement on India's support for terrorist groups and its hybrid war against Pakistan. During a meeting with participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, Field Marshal Munir condemned India's backing of terrorism, emphasizing that these groups will suffer the same fate as India did in the "Marakah-e-Haq"

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir's statement on India's support for terrorist groups and its hybrid war against Pakistan. During a meeting with participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, Field Marshal Munir condemned India's backing of terrorism, emphasizing that these groups will suffer the same fate as India did in the "Marakah-e-Haq."

He appreciated that the army chief stressed that terrorism transcends religion, sect, and ethnicity, and a unified national resolve is crucial to eradicate it.

He also highlighted India's failed attempts to undermine the patriotism of the people of Balochistan through terrorist elements.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah praised the Pakistan Armed Forces under Field Marshal Munir's leadership, describing them as an unbreachable defense against enemies. He concluded with a show of solidarity, chanting slogans in support of the army chief, the Pakistan Army, and the country.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

7 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

22 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan