SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir's statement on India's support for terrorist groups and its hybrid war against Pakistan. During a meeting with participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, Field Marshal Munir condemned India's backing of terrorism, emphasizing that these groups will suffer the same fate as India did in the "Marakah-e-Haq."

He appreciated that the army chief stressed that terrorism transcends religion, sect, and ethnicity, and a unified national resolve is crucial to eradicate it.

He also highlighted India's failed attempts to undermine the patriotism of the people of Balochistan through terrorist elements.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah praised the Pakistan Armed Forces under Field Marshal Munir's leadership, describing them as an unbreachable defense against enemies. He concluded with a show of solidarity, chanting slogans in support of the army chief, the Pakistan Army, and the country.