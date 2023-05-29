Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) arranges Alumni meet up 2023

The Alumni Association, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, arranged alumni meet up-2023 in order to coordinate with the Alumni of the various batches of the University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Alumni Association, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, arranged alumni meet up-2023 in order to coordinate with the Alumni of the various batches of the University.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the event while Faqeer Ahmed Saleh Mahar, Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academics, Prof Dr Akhtiar Ali Ghumro, President, Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) and Iqbal Anjum were the guests of the honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that the Alumni Association is a symbolic association of old graduates of the University. This University has produced talented students rendering marvellous services for the society and state, he added.

Dr Ibupoto said drastic measures have been taken to uplift the image of the University in the public. He said this University is catering to higher education to the underprivileged and marginalized people of this area.

VC stressed the Alumni of the University to contribute positively either in the consultation for betterment of University even to support financially for its improvement. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Director Alumni Association Prof Dr Qasid Hussain Mallah and his team for organizing Alumni Meet Up and dinner. Earlier, Prof Dr Qasid Hussain Mallah, Dean, faculty of Physical Sciences and Director Alumni Association accorded a warm welcome to the participants and he appreciated the unwavering support of the Vice Chancellor for organizing this event in a befitting manner.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Additional Advocate General Sindh High Court, Sukkur, Liaquat Ali Shar, Faqeer Muhammad Saleh Mahar, Advocate Irshad Hussain Dharejo and others spoke at the occasion.