Shah Hussain Express Escapes Fire Incident

Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Shah Hussain Express escapes fire incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A major fire incident in a moving train in Jamshoro district was averted on Thursday after a bogie of Shah Hussain Express caught fire from its power engine.

According to the police, 2 passengers were injured with burns wounds in the incident which happened near Bolhari railway station in Kotri.

The Lahore-Karachi bound train was immediately stopped and the burning bogie was separated from the train while the passengers alighted from the bogie.

The local administration along with the Railways staff extinguished the fire before it could engulf the entire bogie into flames, the police informed.

The police told citing the local Railways authorities that the power engine caught fire from a short circuit.

The movement of trains remained suspended on both the up and down country tracks for around 4 hours following the incident. The trains were stopped at Jhampir, Bolhari and Kotri railway stations.

