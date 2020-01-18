UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi For Resolving ME Situation By Dialogue As Confrontation To Benefit None

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by dialogue as confrontation to benefit none

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha wherein he called for dialogue to resolve the Middle East situation diplomatically, believing that any confrontation in the region would be in no one's benefit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha wherein he called for dialogue to resolve the middle East situation diplomatically, believing that any confrontation in the region would be in no one's benefit.

The foreign minister who arrived earlier in the Qatari capital, discussed the bilateral matters, Afghan peace process and regional peace with his counterpart, who is also the deputy prime minister of the country, said a press release.

He apprised the host foreign minister about Pakistan's efforts for resolving the tension in the region and establishment of peace.

Qureshi while apprising Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about his recent visits to the regional countries and telephonic contacts with his different counterparts, said it was appeasing to find in the region a unanimous desire for resolving the confrontation.

He said Pakistan had been playing a vibrant and positive role for ending the tension and establishment of peace in the region.

While highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said around eight million unarmed Kashmiri citizens were locked down and facing Indian aggression for last five months.

He said the oppressed Muslims of the IOJK were looking towards the international community particularly the Muslim world to get rid of the Indian atrocities and oppression.

Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that Pakistan's sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan were being lauded by the world.

He said by the restoration of US-Taliban dialogue, the possibilities for end to four-decades old confrontation and revival of regional peace were arising.

The foreign minister said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Qatar and desired to strengthen the bilateral relations in multiple spheres.

Al Thani appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister World Qatar Jammu Doha Middle East Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

2 minutes ago

Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts t ..

2 minutes ago

French Police Detain 32 Protesters at Yellow Vest ..

41 minutes ago

French Trade Union Says Will Suspend Strikes on Mo ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Military Reports Advance of Militant-Drive ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.