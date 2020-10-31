UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz, Bilawal Create Hurdlers In Elevating Status Of GB: Ali Ameen Gandapour

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:37 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has accused Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of creating hurdled in elevating the status of Gilgit-Baltistan to a province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has accused Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of creating hurdled in elevating the status of Gilgit-Baltistan to a province.

Addressing a public gathering in Jaglot Gilgit, he said Imran Khan has already declared status of province for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gandapur announced hospital, schools, water supply scheme and otherinfrastructure projects to Jaglot.

He said economic and industrial zone would be established in Gilgit-Baltistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He also announced construction of Babusar pass tunnel.

