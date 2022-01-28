UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Gill Announces To Visit Newsrooms To Demand Increase In Journalists’ Salaries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

The PM aide on communication says that the media houses have made huge profit of 40 per cent, so it cannot be understood as to why the salaries of the working journalists have not been increased.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that he would visit newsrooms of different tv channels to demand increase in the salaries of the journalists.

He made this announcement after Salman Iqbal, the President and CEO ARY Network, announced increase in the salaries of the employees of his organization.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he would visit newsroom next week along with a delegation to seek an increase in the salaries of the journalists.

He wrote, “The economic growth is at 5.37 percent and media houses have made profits above 40 percent,”. He said that it could not be understood as to why salaries of a common journalist were not being increased.

The ARY CEO had announced to give 80 per cent raise to the employees who were getting salaries up to Rs20,000.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Visit Media TV

Recent Stories

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

3 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

7 minutes ago
 NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NP ..

NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NPIs

19 minutes ago
 Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

Medvedev to face Nadal in Australian Open final

9 minutes ago
 France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in ..

France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>