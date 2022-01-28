Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PM aide on communication says that the media houses have made huge profit of 40 per cent, so it cannot be understood as to why the salaries of the working journalists have not been increased.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that he would visit newsrooms of different tv channels to demand increase in the salaries of the journalists.

He made this announcement after Salman Iqbal, the President and CEO ARY Network, announced increase in the salaries of the employees of his organization.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he would visit newsroom next week along with a delegation to seek an increase in the salaries of the journalists.

He wrote, “The economic growth is at 5.37 percent and media houses have made profits above 40 percent,”. He said that it could not be understood as to why salaries of a common journalist were not being increased.

The ARY CEO had announced to give 80 per cent raise to the employees who were getting salaries up to Rs20,000.