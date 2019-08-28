Shahdat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) conference held

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is a ray of hope for the whole mankind and also a role model for them in every sphere of life

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :

Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Ghazanfar Mehdi while addressing the 45th International Hussainia conference said that Imam rendered countless sacrifices for islam and faced number of hardships with his family in Karbala.

There is need for adopting philosophy and footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for establishment of durable peace and called upon the Ulema belonging to all sects to play their role in best manner.

He stressed the need for discoursing sectarian violence by forging unity among their ranks saying that the problems could be resolved confronting the Muslim Ummah by adopting of lifestyle of Imam Hussain (AS).

Speakers including, Allama Izhar Bokhari, Allama Saqib Akbar, Dr Riaz Ahemd also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for remaining steadfast against the forces of tyranny and highlighted different aspects of life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his teachings for spreading Islam.