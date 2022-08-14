Shaheed Dodo Welfare Organization marks Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Celebrations of the Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan are continued in Sukkur and its adjoining areas and a number of events were held on Sunday.

Youth Wing of Shaheed Dodo Welfare Organization Pakistan (SDSWOP), Sukkur chapter organized a colour event where participants dressed in outfits emblazoned performed national songs, delivered speeches and paid tributes to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary, SDSWOP, Sindh, Nizamuddin Soomro paid homage to the sacrifices of the independence movement and said everyone should devote themselves to undertaking their responsibilities with devotion and dedication, according to the principles of Quaid-i-Azam: unity, faith and discipline.

Information Secretary Sindh, Jamil Soomro, President Youth Wing Sindh Raees Fida Hussain Soomro, Organizer of the event President Youth Wing SDSWOP Sukkur chapter Waqar Soomro and others also addressed the occasion.

Another function was held under the auspices of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) where cake-cutting ceremony was held while an exhibition of artisans-at-work, featuring crafts people in the field of embroidery, weaving, basketry, doll making, jewelry and truck art was organized at its main complex on Sunday.