Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference will be held on Saturday in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :All the arrangements have been finalized to hold Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) in memory of former Senator Dr. Allama Khalid Mehmood Soomro's 7th death anniversary on November 27(Saturday), at Municipal Stadium Larkana.

The Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senior leadership of JUI-F, PDM leaders and others will address the Conference.

A large number of the JUI-F leaders and workers will participate in the Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference.

Secretary General JUI(F) Sindh Maulana Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro, visited the venue along with Maulana Nasir Khalid Mahmood Soomro and others.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Maulana Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro said that the National Conference will prove a milestone for the guarantee of democracy, peace, order, national development and economic prosperity in the Country.