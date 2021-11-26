UrduPoint.com

Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference Will Be Held On Saturday In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference will be held on Saturday in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :All the arrangements have been finalized to hold Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) in memory of former Senator Dr. Allama Khalid Mehmood Soomro's 7th death anniversary on November 27(Saturday), at Municipal Stadium Larkana.

The Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senior leadership of JUI-F, PDM leaders and others will address the Conference.

A large number of the JUI-F leaders and workers will participate in the Shaheed-e-Islam National Conference.

Secretary General JUI(F) Sindh Maulana Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro, visited the venue along with Maulana Nasir Khalid Mahmood Soomro and others.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Maulana Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro said that the National Conference will prove a milestone for the guarantee of democracy, peace, order, national development and economic prosperity in the Country.

Related Topics

Sindh Democracy Rashid Larkana Nasir November Media All

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

57 seconds ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

1 hour ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.