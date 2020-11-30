Shahera Shahid posted as Additional Secretary

Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently posted as Director General/Principal Information Officer is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently posted as Director General/Principal Information Officer is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Establishment Division here on Monday, the officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/PIO PID Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.