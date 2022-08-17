Shahida Akhtar Ali visits postal life insurance headqaurter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Postal Services Shahida Akhtar Ali on Wednesday visited at Postal Life Insurance (PLI) Headquarters. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Postal Life Insurance briefed the Parliamentary Secretary about the functioning and performance of PLI.

She said that Postal Life Insurance would be revived by bringing reforms and innovation based on advance technologies.

She said that efforts are being underway to make Postal Life Insurance an interest-free institution by consulting Muftis.

She said that Postal Life Insurance is an old trusted department and restoring its reputation is among the priorities of the present government.