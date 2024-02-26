Shahram, Atif ousted from PHC courtroom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Justice Atiq Shah of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday ousted PTI leaders, Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan for conversation with lawyers inside the courtroom.

Justice Atiq while showing resentment over conversations between the lawyers and PTI leaders directed the both to go out of the courtroom.

Just Atiq told Shahram and Atif that they would be called in once their case hearing was started.

Following the order both Shahram and Atif apologized and went out of the courtroom.

APP/vak