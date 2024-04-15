Shaiikhani For Equitable Adjustment Of Income Tax Within Electricity Bills
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani on Monday called for equitable adjustment of income tax within electricity bills, urging the Federal Government to review imposing additional taxes on diligent income tax contributors.
Farooq Shaikhani, in a statement, claimed that despite earnest efforts by the government to facilitate taxpayers with income tax adjustments, a disparity persisted within the billing framework.
"The aggregation of taxes not only escalates the financial strain on consumers but also prompts queries into the transparency and accountability of the billing system," he added.
Farooq Shaikhani said that a significant number of entrepreneurs and industrialists affiliated with the HCSTSI had expressed their reservations about the taxation on electricity bills.
