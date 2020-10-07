Shamim urges opposition to do practical for highlighting people issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Wednesday urged that opposition parties should do something in practical for the welfare of the common masses instead of blame game and for hiding their own mismanagement in previous regimes.

Talking to ptv news channel, he criticized that the foremost priority behind the opposition's protest calls is to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and save their looted national exchequer, adding, the opposition should play a constructive role in highlighting genuine issues of the common man at Parliament floor.

He said present government was always ready to sit-together on national important issues like stabilizing the economy, alleviate inflation and poverty except corruption.

Replying to a question, he said there was still threats of Covid-19 pandemic and asked the political leadership to adopt precautionary measures while arranging any anti-government movement in the country.

Replying a question, he made it clear that government would not stop opposition from exercising their democratic right of holding a march, staging a sit-in or criticizing the sitting government but governments had the constitutional mandate to ensure protection of public life and property.

While criticizing PPP regime performance in Sindh, he blamed that Pakistan People's party badly failed to deliver in its tenure except corruption and plunder during 11-years rule so far.

Naqvi said the PTI would expose the persons who were responsible for destroying Sindh.

He further said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has also failed to do justice with the people of Karachi by not delivering in their ruling period.

He also urged opposition party leaders to refrain from uttering derogatory remarks against political leaders and emphasized to deliver for masses instead of working on personal agendas.