Shandana Gulzar wins NA-30 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shandana Gulzar Khan has won the National Assembly election from NA-30 Peshawar-III by securing 78,971 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, her runner-up was JUI-P’s Nasir Khan, who bagged 20,950 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 33.8%.