Shang Grid Station to be energised on Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Shang grid station will be energised on Tuesday which would resolve problems of low voltage and power outages in the district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Shang grid station will be energised on Tuesday which would resolve problems of low voltage and power outages in the district.

Similarly three new electricity transformers will be installed in UC Pirabad, Shangla to overcome electricity load shedding. It was decided in a high level meeting of Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yusafzai with PESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan at WAPDA House here.

GM Commercial Choudhary Muhammad Yaqub, PD Construction Fawad Habib, Chief engineer Planning Khalid Khan, PD (GC) Aslam Khan Gandapur and Chief Engineer Operations Khadim Hussain also attended the meeting.

It was told in the meeting that NTDC has decided to officially hand over Shang Grid Station to PESCO.

Provincial Minister informed the PESCO chief about the unscheduled load shedding in Shangla including Bisham.

The PESCO Chief assured Shaukat Yousafzai that he will take notice of the matter and instructed the concerned department to take actions for providing electricity to Bisham. He said that this problem will be resolved after Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurate the Shang grid station next Tuesday.

Provincial minister was told that 114 new poles will be installed on Shahrah e Resham for which necessary paper work has been completed with NHA.

The minister was told that in few days time main electricity transformer already installed in Chathar Plain will be transferred to Shang.

Provincial minister told PESCO Chief that they also developing a proper mechanism for installation of meters and bill payment.

