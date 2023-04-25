Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) organises art exhibition to showcase silk road heritage

The Central Academy of Fine Arts and the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are collaborating to organize a remarkable art exhibition titled "Silk Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Central academy of Fine Arts and the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are collaborating to organize a remarkable art exhibition titled "Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous - The Silk Road in Children's Eyes." The exhibition aims to promote inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation on a global level, while providing a platform for children and young artists to showcase their talent and creativity.

This event is being organized in partnership with the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission of the SCO and the China International Culture Association, and Pakistani children and young artists aged between 5 and 16 are invited to submit their artworks to the Organizing Committee before May 20, 2023.

The theme of the exhibition, "The Silk Road in Children's Eyes," encourages young artists to creatively express their interpretation of the historic Silk Road through their artworks, reflecting their unique perspectives and cultural influences.

This presents an exciting opportunity for Pakistani children and young artists to showcase their creative skills and gain international recognition as their artworks will be exhibited at a prestigious venue during the event.

Children and young artists who would like to join in the exhibition may visit the links of the official website of the Embassy of China in Pakistan (http://pk.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zbgx/cultureservice/202304/t20230424_11064579.htm) or the Facebook account of China Cultural Center in Pakistan (https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak/posts/pfbid025chkNFxu9BWpVGf1mSEzt4c6Jbj7roZuox3SAPABzhndaF3Kys2HomtyJu4oJsWyl) for more details, including the requirements of the artworks, the submission guidance and the contact info of the Organizing Committee.