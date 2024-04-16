Open Menu

Sharjeel Memon Directs To Increase Grant For KPC To Rs100 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed to increase the grant of Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Rs50 million to Rs.100 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed to increase the grant of Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Rs50 million to Rs.100 million.

He also assured to resolve issues being faced by KPC member including matters pertaining to residential plots in a meeting with President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Vice President Rasheed Memon, said a statement issued here.

The KPC delegation congratulated Sharjeel Inam Memon on assuming the charge of Sindh Information Minister. They apprised him about the problems of the press club and requested him to increase grant of Karachi Press Club.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the occasion, instructed Director General Public Relations Muhammad Saleem Khan to prepare a summary for increasing the grant of KPC from Rs50 million to Rs100 million.

He said that the information department was in contact with the journalists and their problems will be resolved.

Separately, President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Vice President Rasheed Memon also held a meeting with Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem Memon and discussed issue of late payment of salaries to employees of certain media organizations.

The information secretary said that media organizations have been issued amount against payment of advertisements while they have been required to disburse salaries of employees on time. Media workers who were not getting their due amount from the media organization should lodge complaint with the information department and action will be taken in the regard, he assured.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Information Minister Media From Million

Recent Stories

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Part ..

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

1 minute ago
 2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

1 minute ago
 PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

1 minute ago
 Balochistan to implement modular system in public ..

Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges

47 seconds ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

49 seconds ago
 Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university ..

Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital

50 seconds ago
Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support exten ..

Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 SAU central library completes initial phase of dig ..

SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge ..

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

53 seconds ago
 Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

33 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan