Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed to increase the grant of Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Rs50 million to Rs.100 million.

He also assured to resolve issues being faced by KPC member including matters pertaining to residential plots in a meeting with President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Vice President Rasheed Memon, said a statement issued here.

The KPC delegation congratulated Sharjeel Inam Memon on assuming the charge of Sindh Information Minister. They apprised him about the problems of the press club and requested him to increase grant of Karachi Press Club.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the occasion, instructed Director General Public Relations Muhammad Saleem Khan to prepare a summary for increasing the grant of KPC from Rs50 million to Rs100 million.

He said that the information department was in contact with the journalists and their problems will be resolved.

Separately, President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Vice President Rasheed Memon also held a meeting with Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem Memon and discussed issue of late payment of salaries to employees of certain media organizations.

The information secretary said that media organizations have been issued amount against payment of advertisements while they have been required to disburse salaries of employees on time. Media workers who were not getting their due amount from the media organization should lodge complaint with the information department and action will be taken in the regard, he assured.