Shaukat Tarin assures support in resolving technical issues of NPPMCL privatization

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday assured the Privatization Commission of Pakistan and other stakeholders of his full support in resolving technical issues related to the privatization of NPPMCL to complete the transaction at the earliest.

The minister was chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division to review the progress on the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), according to a ministry press release.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar; SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, and secretaries of Finance, Power, Petroleum and Privatization.

�The participants shared their input on various issues related to the transaction and briefed the finance minister on the progress achieved since the last meeting on the subject.