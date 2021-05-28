UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Tarin Thanks PM For Inaugurating Rashakai SEZ

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was the most important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was the most important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) journey.

In a tweet here, the finance minister thanked Prime Minister for inaugurating the Rashakai free zone.

He said that the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would greatly benefit from the progress of CPEC.

"Establishment of SEZ's and populating them is the most important part of the CPEC journey. Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI for inaugurating the Rashakai free zone. The country and KPK will greatly benefit #CPECMakingProgress," the minister tweeted

