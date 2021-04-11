UrduPoint.com
Shazia Marri Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of KUJ

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian and MNA Shazia Atta Marri Sunday congratulated the newly elected body of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ).

In her message, she said that we congratulated all the newly elected office bearers on their unopposed victory in the election of Karachi Union of Journalist for the year 2020-22.

"Ours heartiest felicitation to newly elected president of Karachi Union of Journalists Aijaz Ahmed and Aajiz Jamali for the post of General Secretary," she added.

She hoped that the newly elected office bearers of KUJ would continue to play their positive role in the development of Pakistan and the nation adopting upon the professional principles of journalism.

She added that journalists had been playing vital role in the struggle of existence of democracy in the country and highlighting public issues to the concerned quarters.

