Shazia Marri Expresses Grief Over Demise Of President PFUJ's Father

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of President PFUJ's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri on Thursday expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the father of President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and senior journalist, GM Jamali.

In her condolence message, the federal minister expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members for their irreparable loss.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the family of the deceased to bear this loss with fortitude.

