Shazia Marri Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Sanghar District

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Shazia Marri visits flood-hit areas of Sanghar district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri on Sunday visited various flood-affected union councils and villages of her constituency (NA-216, Sanghar district).

The villages she visited to review overall flood water situation, rehabilitation and relief works include Taluka Sanghar and Taluka Sinjhoro as well as Karim Dad Marri, Imam Bakhsh Talpur, Dil Shakh, Bobhi, Qaisar Khan Jalalani, Nasir Khan Jalalani, Hasil Marri, Perumal and other affected areas of the district.

She also inspected the sewerage drains located in villages of Imam Bakhsh Talpar and Nawaz Malookani areas.

On the occasion, concerned officers briefed her about ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

The minister gave strict instructions to relevant officers for making serious efforts for speedy drainage of flood water from some areas of the district.

Marri said Sanghar was severely hit by the recent flash floods and thousands of people were affected.

She said thousands of ration bags, tarpaulins, tents, and mosquito nets had been distributed among the flood victims of Sanghar district.

"Every possible effort is being made to rehabilitate the flood-hit people," she added.

Meanwhile, she also interacted with the flood victims and enquired about the distributed relief items and their sufferings.

