UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Family Money-laundering: Remand Of 3 Accused Extended Till July 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Shehbaz family money-laundering: remand of 3 accused extended till July 30

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of three accused, allegedly involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, for another 11 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of three accused, allegedly involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, for another 11 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Aftab Mehmood were produced on expiry of their remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report wherein it was stated that all the accused were involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family and they transferred millions of Dollars in their accounts.

Subsequently, the court extended the judicial remand of accused till July 30 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif July Family All Million Court

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit to Venezuel ..

32 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Leader of Lebanon's ..

34 seconds ago

Almost 100,000 People Remain in Humanitarian Need ..

35 seconds ago

Philippine police seek sedition charges against VP ..

39 seconds ago

Moscow Studying Invitation to Attend Conference on ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates to confiscate illegal pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.