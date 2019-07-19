Shehbaz family money-laundering: remand of 3 accused extended till July 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of three accused, allegedly involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family , for another 11 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Aftab Mehmood were produced on expiry of their remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report wherein it was stated that all the accused were involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family and they transferred millions of Dollars in their accounts.

Subsequently, the court extended the judicial remand of accused till July 30 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.