Shehbaz returned from London only to pursue his vested interests: Chohan

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Shehbaz Sharif should serve people rather than paying lip service and leveling allegations against the government.

"You are neither secretary general of United Nations nor the opposition leader in the House of Commons [UK]. So you must do your duty to your voters rather than behaving like a foreigner," he reminded Shehbaz Sharif in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was the opposition leader in the National Assemble of Pakistan and heads a political party in the country, adding that he returned from London only to pursue his vested interests. He said Shehbaz should serve Pakistani people during hard times when the nation was facing the challenge of Covid-19 outbreak and economic hardships.

"Shehbaz Sharif talks of his return from London in such a way as if he had done some special favour to 220 million Pakistanis. He has returned to face cases in the courts and save his political carer," Chohan reminded the PML-N chief.

He said how a person like Shehbaz Sharif could criticise Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar when he had done nothing for the corona-hit public in the province. "The least Shehbaz Sharif could do was to deposit a few billion rupees in the PM's Corona Relief Fund from those billions of rupees he had plundered from the public money," he added.

The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had been serving their people day and night.

He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's initiatives against Covid-19 pandemic had been acknowledged by the local and international print, electronic and social media.

"Soft-spoken Usman Buzdar is a man of action, who has served masses over the past six weeks without raising hollow slogans unlike snobbish Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

Chohan advised Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership to go for practical social work, adding that political statements against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be of no use.